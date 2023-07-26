Home Music Video Music Video: Ice Spice – Deli Music Video Music Video: Ice Spice – Deli By Cyclone - July 26, 2023 Ice Spice hits the block for her new video “Deli”. Directed by George and Frederick Buford and herself, Ice gives props to her baddies as she shakes her money maker at a packed deli in New York City. Watch the “Deli” video below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR EP Stream: Ice Spice – Like..? (Deluxe) Music Video: Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua – Barbie World Music Video: Ice Spice – In Ha Mood EP Stream: Ice Spice – Like..?