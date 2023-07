A$AP Rocky gives fans his new single, “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n)”. Produced by Pharrell Williams. Rocky stunts on the record and gives a shoutout to his BM Rihanna. The track also appears in A$AP Rocky and Beats By Dre’s new commercial for the brand’s Beat Studios Pros.

You can stream “RIOT” (Rowdy Pipe’n)” below.

***Updated with the official video.***