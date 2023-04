Fresh off the release of his Call Me When You Get Lost‘s deluxe, Tyler, The Creator releases the video for his track “Wharf Talk” featuring A$AP Rocky. Directed by Tyler himself, the visual follows the two in outdoors speaking on their lost love. Tyler picnics with himself and rides solo through the neighborhood and later links up with A$AP by the dock. “Wharf Talk” is one of the eight new racks off Tyler’s Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale.

Watch the “Wharf Talk” video below.