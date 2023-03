Tyler, The Creator revisits his Call Me If You Get Lost album with his deluxe version, Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale. He adds eight unreleased tracks, The Estate Sale with a guest appearances from A$AP Rocky, Lil Wayne, NBA YoungBoy, Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell Williams, DJ Drama, Ty Dolla $ign, Brent Faiyaz, and more..

