Tyler, The Creator will be releasing a deluxe version for his album Call Me You Get Lost. Here is the visual for one of its new tracks, “Dogtooth”. Directed by Tyler. Tyler is on the dock riding an excavator, doing donuts in a vintage car, walking dogs, and on top of a tower dropping a suitcase of money. Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale drops on March 31th.

Watch the “Dogtooth” video below.