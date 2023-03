Tyler, The Creator shows off his various looks over the years in his new video, “Sorry Not Sorry”. In his self-directed clip, various clones of the rapper are showcased on stage as he delivers his unmerciful message for his previous love ones. “Sorry Not Sorry” follows “Dogtooth” and both are on his upcoming deluxe Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale, which drops March 31st.

Watch the “Sorry Not Sorry” video below.