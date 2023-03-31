Home Album Stream Album Stream: Chloe – In Pieces Album Stream Album Stream: Chloe – In Pieces By Cyclone - March 31, 2023 Chloe releases her highly-anticipated solo debut album, In Pieces. Featuring 14 new tracks and guest appearances by Chris Brown and Future. You can stream In Pieces in its entirety below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Chloe – In Pieces New Music: Chloe – Body Do Music Video: Chloe ft. Chris Brown – How Does It Feel Music Video: Chloe – Pray It Away Music Video: Chloe x Halle ft. Joey Badass – Happy Without Me