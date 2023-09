Following her 25th birthday, Chlöe brings her debut album In Pieces to the NPR Tiny Desk Concert stage. This is her first appearance since her and her sister Hailey performed a in the at-home set in 2020. She performed live renditions of her songs “Surprise”, “Body Do”, “I Don’t Mind”, “Worried”, “In Pieces”, and “Cheatback”.

Watch the full performance below.