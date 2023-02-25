Chloe and Chris Brown reunite for their highly-anticipated duet, “How Does It Feel”. Produced by Hitmaka and Cardiak, the two give fans a bedroom smash over a sample of Usher’s Just Blaze-produced record, “Throwback”. In the visual, the two dance between a wall and continue by turning up the heat together. The two previously collab’d last year on The Game’s “Universal Love”. This follows Chloe’s “Pray It Away” single and are both off her upcoming debut album, In Pieces, which drops March 31st.

Watch the “How Does It Feel” video below.