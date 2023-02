CMG’s EST Gee is taking no losses on his new record, “Undefeated”. Produced by Johngotitt and Veno The Builder. On the new single/video EST Gee is on tour and flexing his wins while riding in his Rolls Royce. “Undefeated” follows his previous releases “Blow Up” and “If I Stop Now“, which are all off his upcoming project, MAD.

Watch the “Undefeated” video below.