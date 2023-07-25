Home Music Video Music Video: Rich Homie Quan – Got Yo Wingz Music Video Music Video: Rich Homie Quan – Got Yo Wingz By Cyclone - July 25, 2023 Rich Homie Quan delivers his latest single/video “Got Yo Wingz”. Directed by Marcelo Pancote. In the visual, Quan has deal with the loss of a loved one. Watch the “Got Yo Wingz” video below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Rich Homie Quan – Money Music Video: Rich Homie Quan – Bigger Problems New Music: JackBoy ft. Rich Homie Quan – Luv