Music Video: Ice Spice & Rema – Pretty Girl

By Cyclone - October 14, 2023

Ice Spice & Rema link up for a joint single/video titled "Pretty Girl". In the visual, Ice & Rema perform in front of a tricked out old school whip, a wall of flowers & with an animated back drop. Watch the "Pretty Girl" video below.