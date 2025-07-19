Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 844) “Lies & Gooch”

The JBP wastes no time kicking this Saturday edition of the podcast off by poking fun at the Astronomer CEO who was caught cheating at a Coldplay concert () before Parks salutes the Wu-Tang Clan for putting on an incredible show at Madison Square Garden (). Next, some new music shoutouts (), Shane Gillis’ controversial monologue at the ESPYs (), and how Nicki Minaj’s rift with SZA might impact how she‘s perceived (). The crew also discusses if they’ve ever been caught cheating in person (), the Milwaukee father who ran off while his son was being kidnapped (), Barack and Michelle Obama addressing divorce rumors (), Shannon Sharpe settling his sexual assault lawsuit (), a Part of the Show dilemma (), and much more!

