Music Video: Raekwon – Bear Hill

Fresh off the release of his brand new album, The Emperor’s New Clothes, Raekwon unleashes the video for “Bear Hill”. Directed by James Gerde, Tyler Bernabe, and Raekwon, the black-and-white clip finds Rae transforming into a monster before stepping into a rap battle.  The Emperor’s News Clothes marks Raekwon’s first solo album since his 2017 The Wild. Featuring 17 tracks new tracks and contributions by Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Inspectah Deck, Nas, Marsha Ambrosius, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, and more.

Watch the “Bear Hill” video below.

