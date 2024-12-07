Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 782) “Gym Valedictorian”

Ian Dunlap joins the crew for the latest episode as the JBP begins with a topic on popular privilege (20:54) before moving to their reactions to the UnitedHealthCare CEO who was killed in NYC (26:00). Young Thug’s lawyer reacts to YSL Shannon and Yak Gotti being acquitted (34:05), what is memecoin (46:28), and QueenzFlip’s game brings Emanny into the fold (1:01:40). Andrew Schulz’ comments about Kendrick Lamar (1:12:35), Jasmin Brown speaks on her relationship with Cam Newton (1:47:49) which leads to a conversation on giving up your career for happiness (1:51:30), and why are music sales down? (2:19:33). Also, the jury in the Daniel Penny-Jordan Neely trial fails to reach a unanimous vote (2:26:05), Flip asks the room about receiving gifts from friends for the holiday while in a relationship (2:36:53), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Ice | Lil Wayne – “Best Rapper Alive”

Parks | aroomfullofmirrors – “Wonton Soup”

Ish | THEY. – “Straight Up”

Melyssa | Nick Hakim – “I Don’t Know”