Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 784) “Jesus On The Main Line”

In the latest episode of the JBP, the room starts with their reactions to the internet drama and leaked messages surrounding Papoose & Remy Ma () before saluting TDE for their 11th annual Christmas toy drive & concert (). In new music, Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg release their 16-track album ‘Missionary’ (), QueenzFlip shares why he thinks there is an attack on Hip-Hop (), and Netflix announces Mariah Carey will kick off the NFL game on Christmas Day (1:51:00. Also, what’s wrong with the NBA (), the aftermath of Luigi Mangione’s arrest (), making women say things in the bedroom (), and more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/joebudden

Sleeper Picks:

Ice | Kevin Gates – “KISS THE RING”

Parks | Fat Joe (feat. Tuggawar) – “Bad Man”

Ish | Amaria – “Finer Things”

Melyssa | Mellina Tey – “Obsession”

Emanny | Isaiah Falls & Sasha Keable – “NIGHT OFF”

QueenzFlip | Kes – “Cocoa Tea”