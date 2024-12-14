Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 784) “Jesus On The Main Line”

in , ,

In the latest episode of the JBP, the room starts with their reactions to the internet drama and leaked messages surrounding Papoose & Remy Ma () before saluting TDE for their 11th annual Christmas toy drive & concert (). In new music, Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg release their 16-track album ‘Missionary’ (), QueenzFlip shares why he thinks there is an attack on Hip-Hop (), and Netflix announces Mariah Carey will kick off the NFL game on Christmas Day (1:51:00. Also, what’s wrong with the NBA (), the aftermath of Luigi Mangione’s arrest (), making women say things in the bedroom (), and more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/joebudden

Sleeper Picks:

Ice | Kevin Gates“KISS THE RING”

Parks | Fat Joe (feat. Tuggawar) – “Bad Man”

Ish | Amaria“Finer Things”

Melyssa | Mellina Tey“Obsession”

Emanny | Isaiah Falls & Sasha Keable“NIGHT OFF”

QueenzFlip | Kes“Cocoa Tea”

Spread the love

Related posts:

Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 607) “Sign Language” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 612) “Bacon In the Pan” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 614) “Strike 1” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 689) “Woe Is Me” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 717) “Cutlery Drawer” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 728) “G Card”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *