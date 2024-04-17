Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 717) “Cutlery Drawer”

Fresh off the emergency pod discussing Drake and Rick Ross’ diss tracks, the JBP returns to address the business interests behind rap beef (23:25) before getting into rumors about Kendrick Lamar’s response, the AI track that hit the timeline (44:04), and Metro Boomin and Future announcing their tour ‘WE TRUST YOU’ (59:32). Jerrod Carmichael issues an apology to Dave Chappelle on The Breakfast Club (1:18:48), the room sends their best following the passing of Rico Wade (1:46:14), Kai Cenat is suing a woman who leaked is information (2:00:15), Part of the Show (2:16:05), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | dvsn“Take It Slow”

Ice | Kodak Black“Stressed Out”

Parks | Goodie Mob“Cell Therapy”

Ish | Saint Harison“ego talkin’ – A Colors Show”

Melyssa | Jean Deaux (feat. DESTIN CONRAD) – “Thinkin”

The Joe Budden Podcast · Epiode 717 | “Cutlery Drawer”
