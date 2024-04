Chief Keef and Mike WiLL Made-It connect with Sexy Red for the visuals to their collab, “Damn Shorty”. Directed by Nsty, the video follows the three as they spend a wild night cruising the city in luxury cars, hanging at a local gas station, and fine dining. Off of Chief Keef and Mike WiLL Made-It’s recent album Dirty Nachos.

