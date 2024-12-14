Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 328) Gun In A Corner

Time Stamps:
0:00 – Intro
4:00 – Rory’s album
6:40 – Julian’s barbershop experience & dominican hairlines
12:50 – Alternate names for the podcast members
17:00 – People from the past seeming older than they were
19:20 – Alexa Demie from “Euphoria” is 34
21:30 – Discussing how names can change perception of age
23:58 – Rory gets pulled over by the police
30:07 – Eyesight and eye exams
34:00 – Remy Ma accused of cheating on Papoose
42:00 – Claressa Shields & hypothetical fight situations
50:05 – Lily Phillips an OnlyFans model sleeps with 100 men
55:32 – Is Lily Phillips a “product”?
1:02:00 – Background of the 100 men and circumstances regarding the event
1:11:48 – Jamie Fox’s return to Hollywood / Netflix special
1:17:03 – Criticism and breakdown of the special
1:27:00 – Comparing Jamie Fox to other vocalists
1:30:11 – Caitlyn Clark female athlete of the year
1:37:49 – ‘Hot Ones’ host Sean Evans buys his own show from Buzzfeed in $82.5M Deal
1:38:50 – Bill Belichick takes UNC coaching role
1:43:08 – Voicemail #1 ( Caller from previous episode resolves his “space” issue with wife)
1:48:14 – Discussing the prospect of having children
1:53:00 – Dating/age gap scenarios
1:57:00 – Voicemail #2 ( Update on caller asking for advice on going to funeral of a biological father she’s never met)
2:02:54 – CEO of Enron pied in the face
2:05:01 – Dreamville Fest
2:11:00 – 2025 album predictions
Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for Patreon!
/ newrorynmal
Leave a Reply