Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 328) Gun In A Corner

Time Stamps:

0:00 – Intro

4:00 – Rory’s album

6:40 – Julian’s barbershop experience & dominican hairlines

12:50 – Alternate names for the podcast members

17:00 – People from the past seeming older than they were

19:20 – Alexa Demie from “Euphoria” is 34

21:30 – Discussing how names can change perception of age

23:58 – Rory gets pulled over by the police

30:07 – Eyesight and eye exams

34:00 – Remy Ma accused of cheating on Papoose

42:00 – Claressa Shields & hypothetical fight situations

50:05 – Lily Phillips an OnlyFans model sleeps with 100 men

55:32 – Is Lily Phillips a “product”?

1:02:00 – Background of the 100 men and circumstances regarding the event

1:11:48 – Jamie Fox’s return to Hollywood / Netflix special

1:17:03 – Criticism and breakdown of the special

1:27:00 – Comparing Jamie Fox to other vocalists

1:30:11 – Caitlyn Clark female athlete of the year

1:37:49 – ‘Hot Ones’ host Sean Evans buys his own show from Buzzfeed in $82.5M Deal

1:38:50 – Bill Belichick takes UNC coaching role

1:43:08 – Voicemail #1 ( Caller from previous episode resolves his “space” issue with wife)

1:48:14 – Discussing the prospect of having children

1:53:00 – Dating/age gap scenarios

1:57:00 – Voicemail #2 ( Update on caller asking for advice on going to funeral of a biological father she’s never met)

2:02:54 – CEO of Enron pied in the face

2:05:01 – Dreamville Fest

2:11:00 – 2025 album predictions

