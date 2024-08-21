Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 295) Hip-Hop Media Isn’t Demure

Another weekend passed, another time Mal flakes on Demaris like 3 month old box braids and Rory gets into podcast beef. There was a debate on twitter stemming from Mal’s take that Drake is a better songwriter than Mariah Carey, and Demaris doubles down on her take while Rory & Mal cast doubt (11:43). Speaking of comparing two greats, Tank said that Chris Brown is better than Michael Jackson in every aspect of talent – spoiler alert, the crew does not agree (29:00). Kanye’s viral rant at 1Oak has resurfaced and we react to Chris Brown’s version of the story (45:26). Meanwhile, Mandii from ‘Whoreible Decisions’ had some choice words for Melyssa Ford, and this makes us beg the question – Should media publicly critique other media platforms, especially in similar genres (55:55)? We discuss and come to an understanding. Julian catches the crew up on why the word ‘demure’ is suddenly inescapable if you’re online (1:17:00), and Rory gets vulnerable, sharing a story with us of the last time he was hit on (1:29:44). We have voicemails! The first is from a guy asking about trendy words/phrases that we really hate (1:34:55), and the second is about etiquette for following/unfollowing after a breakup (1:46:30).

