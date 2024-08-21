Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice Ish & Queenzflip (Episode 752) “Altimas For Everyone”

A dudecast is in effect for the latest episode of the JBP as the guys open the pod with a discussion on skipping school to buy music and the technology kids have access to today (). Sexyy Red launches a Lip Gloss line (), Complex releases a Top-50 Rappers from Atlanta list (), and the room sends their condolences after the passing of Houston rapper and producer BeatKing (). Also, more movement in the music business after Roc Nation merges its label and distribution divisions (), Alex Cooper signs deal up to $125M with SiriusXM (), What’s the floor for buying your male friend a car (), the viral clip of a bus driver beating up passenger after getting spit on (), Joe calls Tank to discuss his recent take on Chris Brown being better than Michael Jackson (), and much more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/joebudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Maeta – “Mustang Sally”

Ice | Gucci Mane & DJ Drama – “Rich N****z”

Parks | Emilio Rojas – “Highs & Lows”

Ish | SAINt JHN (feat. Lenny Kravitz) – “Borders”

Emanny | Miguel – “Gravity”