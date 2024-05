Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 271) Good Kid b.A.A.d. List

Time Stamps:

00:00:00 – Start

00:00:23 – Rory ‘s Bad Apple Store Visit

00:02:46 – Lying To Your Girl

00:04:20 – Apple Music Top 100 List

00:09:35 – Criteria For The Apple Album List

00:10:20 – Twitter Creating Bad Music Takes / Lauryn Hill

00:16:46 – Artists That Were Left Off

00:18:22 – GKMC Isn’t Top 10 Album Of All Time

00:23:06 – Ebro Criticism

00:23:45 – Discussing More Albums On List

00:31:30 – Bob Marley & The Beatles Are Over Rated

00:35:02 – Mal’s Top Album List

00:35:40 – Rory’s Beef With Zane Lowe / Ice Spice Slander

00:39:30 – Music At The Hookah Spot

00:41:42 – Mal & Rory Break Up Scenario

00:45:29 – Better Help Ad

00:46:33 – Demaris Went Too Far

00:47:40 – Rory’s Scary Stare

00:49:11 – Cassie’s Public Statement

00:56:12 – Cam’ron’s Appearance On CNN / DV Discussion Continued

01:14:30 – Factor Ad

01:15:50 – Voicemail 1 (Diaper Change)

01:19:40 – Booty Stories / Types Of Meat (Demaris Dad Skip Here)

01:24:14 – Looking Crazy In The Bedroom

01:32:40 – Haircare Down There / Girl Is A Warrior

01:35:04 – Voicemail 2 (Baby Momma Update)

01:43:18 – Having Spite S*x

01:44:48 – Music Updates

01:45:49 – Mos Def Freestyles Over “Like That” / Da Baby “Not Like Us”

01:48:10 – Cash Cobain & J. Cole “Grippy”

01:50:15 – Rory Hating “Wet Dreamz”

01:51:20 – Cash Cobain & J. Cole “Grippy” Sign Off

Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for Patreon!

/ newrorynmal