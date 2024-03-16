Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 251) Prose & Consequences

Time Stamps:

00:00:00 – DC SHOW, MARCH 23RD

00:01:27 – Racist Thoughts

00:06:39 – Discord Poetry Slam + Tupac’s Poem

00:13:40 – Roasting Julian’s New Instagram Page (invsblelens)

00:22:30 – Rory Played New Music on Discord

00:24:14 – Drake Leaning Sus & DMing Women

00:28:15 – The Guys Respond To Consequence

00:49:02 – Yes Julz Fired From YZY

00:59:31 – Difficulty Working With Artists & Labels

01:08:15 – Gilbert Arenas & Swaggy P Corny FaceTime

01:18:57 – Tattoo of Baby Momma

01:20:18 – Voicemail (Riddle)

01:22:45 – Australia Is Scariest Place On Earth

01:27:20 – Voicemail 2

01:39:00 – Swinging & Cucking

