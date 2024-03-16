Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish & Queenzflip (Episode 708) “Your Feet is Tea”

The JBP starts this episode with a weekend full of new music including ‘Enough’ from Cardi B (), songs from Sexyy Redd and PARTYNEXTDOOR (), plus music from Gunna, Don Tolliver, and Flo Milli (). Karrueche is selling feet pics on OnlyFans (), Kanye West has fired YesJulz and fined her $7.7 million (), Joe reacts to LeBron James driving around playing Silk’s ‘Lose Control’ (), and Bobbi Althoff was booted from Drake’s SXSW party by security (). Also, the room shares their thoughts on Kanye saying he invented every style of music in the last 20 years (), Emanny shares some news with his cohosts () which leads to a conversation about manscaping, and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Marie Dahlstrøm – “Safe Place”

Ice | Flo Milli (feat. Gunna) – “Edible”

Parks | Rapsody – “Stand Tall”

Ish | Shantel May (feat. Lola Brooke) – “Love It Here”