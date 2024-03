Rapsody has just announced her long-awaited album, Please Don’t Cry and she quickly follows with the second single/video, “Stand Tall”. In the clip, She’s on a set for an interview with close friend and actress Sanaa Lathan as she displays her lyrical muscle and speaks on her thoughts about authenticity, rumors, and honor. “Stand Tall” follows 2023’s “Asteroids” featuring Hit-Boy.

Watch the “Stand Tall” video below.