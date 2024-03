Trippie Redd drops off his new single, “Left Wrist, Right Wrist”. Produced by Chopsquad DJ. Trippie Redd kicks his viscous lyrics with his melodic flow. “Left Wrist, Right Wrist” is Trippie Redd’s first music since last November’s Saint Michael EP. His new project Life’s A Trip 2 is coming soon.

You can stream “Left Wrist, Right Wrist” below.