Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 293) What’s Going On?

No, but seriously – what the hell is going on? Rory takes Demaris to trial over her allegedly standing him up on a night out (2:25), and she gives some insight into how she got kicked out of an Ice Spice concert in NY (12:19) . It was apparently a pretty wild week according to the internet, but Rory insists he went to (and left) the Lucky Daye show in peace (26:43). Unfortunately, the Olympics aren’t going on anymore to distract us from stupid sh*t, but we do cover the men’s basketball win and who the true MVP of the team was (31:51). Speaking of the Olympics, does Noah Lyles deserve his own shoe? We speak on his comments towards Anthony Edwards (44:26). Tyrese decided to cosplay as Marvin Gaye while singing the National Anthem at a pre-season football game (53:08). We want a wellness check done on our brother. Soon. Was Rory right about Drake’s terms with UMG (1:05:19)? Are we psychic? And is Latto the new Hov? We discuss her new album and Ebro’s comments about her recent style of music (1:12:21). We have voicemails! The first caller wants us to design a movie for us to star in (1:24:15), and the second wants our opinion on women stealing women from men (1:37:15).

