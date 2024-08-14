Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 750) “Through The Fire”

In the latest episode from the Bionic Six, the room discusses Tyrese’s Marvin Gaye-inspired National Anthem (15:19) before diving into a debate on A-List actors (22:28). The three songs from Drake’s 100GB release have been put on DSPs (31:53), Joe doubles down on his feelings about Latto vs. Doja Cat (37:20), and YSL Woody testifies in the YSL trial (44:01). Jonathan Majors accepts perseverance award at Hollywood Unlocked’s 4th annual Impact Awards (1:02:09), the room discusses whether you can outgrow toxicity (1:04:35), and Skai Jackson was arrested for domestic battery (1:40:56). Also, Pras disses Lauryn Hill in new record (2:07:49), Team USA men’s and women’s basketball both take home gold with wins over France (2:32:03), Noah Lyles denies rumor about Anthony Edwards (2:38:29), Part of the Show (3:07:11), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Major Nine – “Soul Ties”

Ice | Lehla Samia – “Proud To Be Your Girl”

Parks | 38 Spesh (feat. Method Man & Ti-Lar Bee) – “Speshal Methods”

Ish | Ambré (feat. Alex Isley) – “YOU DON’T KNOW”

Melyssa | Bellah – “Prototype”