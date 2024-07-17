Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 742) “Room For Growth”

In the latest episode from the JBP, Joe shares a couple stories from his weekend (24:49) before the room turns to the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on Saturday (34:29). The Bionic Six then pivots to Amber Rose’s speech at the Republican National Convention (59:15), Alec Baldwin’s case has been dismissed (1:20:58), and Ice & Parks share their thoughts on Eminem’s new album ‘The Death of Slim Shady’ (1:30:56). Also, André 3000 responds to LL Cool J (1:42:45), Cam’ron & Ma$e address J Prince (1:55:55), Rashad & Troy of ‘Earn Your Leisure’ pull up to the studio to talk Invest Fest 2024 and the state of the economy (2:20:19), and much more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/joebudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Jhené Aiko – “The Worst” (New Orleans Bounce Version)

Ice | Ryan Blades – “The Chosen One”

Parks | Blu & Evidence (feat. Nana) – “Los Angeles”

Ish | Isaiah Falls (feat. ClicKlak) – “Gold On My Teeth”

Melyssa | Toro y Moi – “So Many Details”