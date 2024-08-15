New Music: Lupe Fiasco & CRS – Shrink

Lupe Fiasco just released a new track titled “Shrink”, which he labeled as a CRS record. If you recall, CRS, short for Child Rebel Soldier, was a supergroup formed in the late 2000s consisting of Lupe Fiasco, Kanye West, and Pharrell Williams.

In a recent interview with Stereogum, Lupe revealed that the original vision for the group was to explore the darker side of fame, set to “ethereal ass Radiohead beats”. However, when he realized that the collaboration with the other two artists wasn’t going to materialize, he decided to carry the concept forward on his own. He had this to say about the group:

You can stream “Shrink” below.

