New Music: Lupe Fiasco – Indio

Lupe Fiasco gives fans some more new music. This one is titled “Indio”. On the light guitars, Lupe kicks his introspective verse. He performed at Coachella over the weekend letting the crowd know that he is willing to battle any rapper. He had this to say:

“Hear me clearly when I say this, and I mean it from the bottom of my heart when it comes to this art, and I quote: I will battle any motherfucking rapper anywhere, any motherfucking time. And that goes for every motherfucker walking and talking.”

You can stream “Indio” below.