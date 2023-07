While on his Dirty Heads tour, Lupe keeps the new music flowing with his latest release, “Roc-A-Fella Y’all”. Lupe references the Roc with his new clever record. “Roc-A-Fella Y’all” is the follow-up to Lupe’s “Channel No3“ and “Outside“ video.

You can stream “Roc-A-Fella Y’all” below.