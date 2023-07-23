Home Music Video Music Video: Dave East – Still Here Music Video Music Video: Dave East – Still Here By Cyclone - July 23, 2023 Dave East is hot off the release of his project Fortune Favors The Bold and he delivers his new video “Still Here”. Directed by Dom Bruno, Dave reminisces about his come up while riding through N.Y.C. Watch the “Still Here” video below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Album Stream: Dave East – Fortune Favors The Bold Music Video: Dave East ft. G-Eazy – WDGAF Music Video: Dave East – Rich Problems Music Video: Dave East – DND Music Video: Dave East – Clarity Part 2 Music Video: Dave East ft. Nino Man – I Wanna Rocc (Eastmix)