Home Music Video Music Video: Dave East – Rules Music Video Music Video: Dave East – Rules By Cyclone - January 12, 2023 Dave East gives his "Rules" for the streets in his latest video. Directed by WillC and Tana, Dave gives a course in the streets and breaks down his strict codes. Off of Dave's Book Of David, Gangsta Grillz. Watch the "Rules" video below. Spread the love