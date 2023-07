Dave East drops off his sophomore effort, Fortune Favors the Bold, via Def Jam and Mass Appeal. Featuring 24 new tracks and featuring contributions by Ghostface Killah, RZA, Jadakiss, Cordae, Ty Dolla $ign, Mike WiLL Made It, DJ Khalil, Budda & Grandz, Don Cannon, Mike & Keys, AraabMuzik, 1500 Or Nothin, Cool & Dre, and more.

You can stream Fortune Favors the Bold in its entirety below.