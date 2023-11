When Andre 3000 announced his New Blue Sun instrumental album, Lupe Fiasco promised on Twitter/X that he would rap over the instrumentals and put it in a time capsule “for future generations”. He keeps his word with a new freestyle titled “3048”. Lupe raps over a portion of “I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make A ‘Rap’ Album but This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time”.

Check out the full freestyle below.