Home Music Video Music Video: Lupe Fiasco – Outside Music Video Music Video: Lupe Fiasco – Outside By Cyclone - July 19, 2023 Lupe Fiasco gives fans the official video for his track “Outside”. Directed by MilkyMadeIt. In the clip, Lupe hits the streets of Chicago to spit his intricate bars. Watch the “Outside” video below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Lupe Fiasco – CHANNEL No3 New Music: Lupe Fiasco – Checkin Music Video: Lupe Fiasco – SentRock Music Video: Lupe Fiasco – Precious Things