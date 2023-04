Lupe Fiasco gives fans his latest visual “SentRock”. The song is dedicated to well-known Chicago painter Joseph “SentRock” Perez, who provided a piece titled A WestSide Birds Eye View, which is depicted in the song’s artwork. the visual is directed by DREW. and follows Perez showcasing his artwork throughout Chicago and in his art studio. “SentRock” is Lupe’s first release since 2022’s album, Drill Music In Zion.

Watch the “SentRock” video below.