New Music: Lupe Fiasco – LLC

Lupe Fiasco gives fans his latest release titled “LLC”. Over his own instrumental, Lupe shows of his lyrical expertise. “LLC” is Lupe Fiasco’s first official music since 2022’s Drill Music In Zion and a few loosies.

You can stream “LLC” below.

