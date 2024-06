Lupe Fiasco eats his “Cake” on his latest single. Here is the official video. Produced by Soundtrakk and Kush Baby. Lupe kicks a plethora of bars with a melodic hook from the set of the video shoot. “Cake” is the second single following “Samurai” off his upcoming ninth studio album, Samurai, which is set to drop on June 28.

Watch the “Cake” video below.