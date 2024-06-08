Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, & Melyssa Ford (Episode 731) “”

The JBP welcomes back Elliott Wilson to the studio as the room puts an early notice on Father’s Day () before turning to Kendrick Lamar’s upcoming LA show on Juneteenth (). Joe then shares his thoughts about ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ (), in new music KAYTRANADA’s album ‘TIMELESS’ is out (), Latto’s ‘Sunday Service’ Remix with Flo Milli & Meg Thee Stallion () leads to Billboard’s Top-10 Hottest Women Rappers list (), and Bun B testifies in court over a 2019 home invasion involving his wife (). Also, a debate on Drake clearing his disses from his Instagram () as well as the reference track of Lil Wayne’s ‘I’m Single’ (), Shannon Sharpe’s sit down with Ray J (), AppleTV’s ‘Dark Matter’ (), the Pharrell LEGO biopic (), Joe is waiting on new music from a list of artists (), why Joe & Melyssa couldn’t get into ‘Clipped’ (), Ryan Seacret is set to take over for Pat Sajack on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ (

), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Lucky Daye – “Soft”

Ice | The Game (feat. Chiller) – “Rent Due”

Parks | The Co-Op (feat. Passport Gift, Parks, Rasheed Campbell, & David Bars) – “Less Than a Man”

Ish | Ayra Starr – “Birds Sing of Money”

Melyssa | KAYTRANADA (feat. Mariah the Scientist) – “Out Of Luck”

Emanny | Felicia Temple – “Care”