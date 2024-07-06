Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 282) Support Black Nepotism

We’re back after a brief hiatus! We know you missed us, so we came back ready to talk about all of the events that transpired during our absence. We start off catching up with each other on the past week, with Julian letting us know what his wedding swag was (5:06). Mal lets us know that white people are in Harlem kissing the feet of black Israelites (12:20), and tells us about his experience in honoring the life of a late friend of the show . The BET awards happened, and Mal was extremely disappointed in, well, everything (16:09). We break down the new Will Smith song/performance (19:09), the Usher tribute (33:45), and the winners (including the Tyla v. Sexyy Red debate) (52:58). Rick Ross made a bad decision and we discuss the recording that came out of him (and his DJ) receiving consequences for their actions (1:08:54). Bronny James got drafted to the Lakers, and we are honest about how we feel about it (1:24:13). By the way, was Derek Fisher a great player (1:44:06)? Tweet Mal and let him know what you think. Caitlyn Clark and Angel Reese are teammates on the WNBA All Stars team and we debate which one of them is having a better rookie year (1:50:54). We briefly touch on the new music that dropped (1:59:14), and then get into the first voicemail: A sweet, summer child needs advice on an older man spinning her (2:04:15). We give her some brutal honesty (hey, she asked for it). Our second voicemail is from a gentlemen who had a bad experience with a woman and wants our permission to hate her (2:20:29). Who would we be if we didn’t grant him that?

Rest In Peace Upscale Cracc

