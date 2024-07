N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the legend himself, Spice 1!

Straight from the West coast, The Bay to be exact, Spice 1 stops by to share his journey in hip-hop.

Spice 1 shares stories of 2Pac, Eazy-E, Too Short and more.

Spice 1 talks about creating some of his classic albums, acting and much more!

Lots of great stories that you don’t want to miss!!