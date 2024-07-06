Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 739) “Missed Your Cue”

The JBP recaps their July 4th (22:28) and Joe shares his experience at the Chris Brown concert (28:50) in the latest episode from the Bionic Six. Kendrick Lamar drops the music video to ‘Not Like Us’ (40:17), Ryan Garcia has been expelled by the WBC (1:15:20), and Stephen A. Smith addresses BET after showing OJ Simpson during its in-memoriam segment (1:28:06). Also, **SPOILER ALERT** AppleTV’s ‘Defending Jacob’ (1:51:20), new music (2:02:28), Taraji P. Henson responds to Keith Lee (2:34:57), Part of the Show (2:43:38), and much more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/joebudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Teenear (feat. Rick Ross) – “Moment”

Ice | Eminem, Big Sean, & BabyTron – “Tobey”

Parks | Roddy Ricch – “911”

Ish | Tems (feat. J. Cole) – “Free Fall”

Melyssa | KALLITECHNIS – “BOOMERANG”