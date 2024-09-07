Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 300) 300

THREE HUNNNNNNNNNAAAAAAAAA!!! We start off by thanking the fans… and the non-fans. The hate pushed us almost as much as the love! But then it’s back to business as usual. Vlad’s comments on Marlon Wayans came back to bite him in the a** after Marlon had a successful interview with Shannon Sharpe (08:17). We get into Doechii’s new album ‘Alligator Bites Never Heal’, giving her immense praise and speaking on what she has to offer hip-hop (12:11). Big Sean also released a new album, but all everyone is talking about is what number’s he’s on pace to hit. The team tries to figure out where the disconnect is with Sean and the mainstream hip-hop fans (20:10). Cash Cobain dropped after his tour run with Ice Spice (43:22), who is having her summer jam screen moment, courtesy of her feud with former friend Cleotrapa (47:57) . We have voicemails! The first one is from a man who made the fatal mistake of thinking a girl was his and his only (1:27:47), and the second is from a man who is ready to settle down and wants to know what age we started feeling the same (1:47:16). Mid episode, we were made aware that Rich Homie Quan had passed, and we give him and Fatman Scoop their well-deserved flowers (2:06:39).

