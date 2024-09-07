Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 757) “Coquettish”

The JBP is joined by Jaewon in the latest episode as they begin with Tamar Braxton’s accusation that her ex used her card on other women (). The room then discusses the unfortunate passing of Rich Homie Quan just shy of his 34th birthday () before turning to a conversation over the tragedy that took place at Apalachee High School in Georgia (). Also, Marlon Wayans sits down with Shannon Sharpe (), 50 Cent receives a diss from Desiigner () as well as a response from Dame Dash on IG live (), Part of the Show (), and much more.

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Ye Ali, Dende & Sidney Gilliam – “Merlot”

Parks | Rasheed Chappell & Beatsbyjblack (feat. SoundsLikeDen) – “Haysoos”

Ish | SABRI – “Ring By Spring”

Melyssa | Toro y Moi & Don Toliver – “Madonna”

Emanny | RINI – “Talk to Me”