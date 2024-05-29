Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 728) “G Card”

After a short vacation, the JBP podcast starts with a recap of Joe, Emanny, & Melyssa’s trip to DC for the R&B Money Tour featuring Tank, Keri Hilson, & Carl Thomas (), followed by a discussion about leaked reference tracks surrounding a few Drake records (). The hosts then react to the Sexyy Red album ‘In Sexyy We Trust’ and Drake’s feature on ‘U My Everything’ (). Additionally, artists are still reacting to Apple’s 100 greatest albums list (), and Live Nation has been hit with a DOJ antitrust lawsuit (). It’s also mentioned that Travis Scott was involved in an altercation over the weekend at Cannes (), and the hosts debate if Joe’s G card has expired (). They also discuss Season 2 of ‘The Jinx’ (), Vivica A. Fox is taking boyfriend applications (), Part of the Show (), and much more! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/joebudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Shenseea & Wizkid – “Work Me Out”

Ice | YG – “Weird”

Parks | Juicy J (feat. Xavier Wulf) – “All It Takes”

Ish | LARA’ (feat. Ambré) – “Like Dat”

Melyssa | Full Crate & Shaé Universe – “Stay”