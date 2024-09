Megan Thee Stallion keeps the gas pedal pushed to the floor as she releases her new single “Neva Play” featuring RM of BTS. This major release comes just before the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, where Megan will both host and perform. However, her performance setlist remains under wraps. Directed by Warren Fu & Carl Jones. In the visual, Megan runs it up on a pinball game and dances on a dark set flipping back and forth from real life to anime.

Watch the “Neva Play” video below.