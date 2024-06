GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion reup their “Wanna Be” collab with the official remix featuring Cardi B. With Glo and Meg’s original vocals intact, Cardi B sets the remix off with her new verse where she addresses a few opps including BIA. The original “Wanna Be” is featured on GloRilla’s latest mixtape, Ehhthang Ehhthang.

You can stream the “Wanna Be (Remix)” below.