Eminem is back with his brand new single, “Houdini”. This the first offering off his upcoming album, The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). Directed by Rich Lee, the comic and action hero-style video follows Em recreating various scenes from his past music videos while giving his playful take on today’s culture. 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, Pete Davidson and others make cameos.

Watch the “Houdini” video below.